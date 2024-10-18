ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Army arrests 3 suspects linked to terrorism in Taraba State

News Agency Of Nigeria

During the investigation, one of the suspects confessed that his residence was used for hiding their weapons after operations.

This is contained in a statement by Captain Olubodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director, of Army Public Relations on Friday in Jalingo. Oni said that the operation, which was carried out with precision and intelligence, took place on October 15, at Landey Jessy village in Lau Local Government in Taraba.

“The success was achieved by acting on intelligence reports of some bandits in Kona Range of Mountains, which cut across Jalingo and Lau Local Government,” he said.

Oni said troops of the 6 Brigade conducted operations around the general area, which led to the arrest of three suspected collaborators whose names were withheld.

Oni said during the investigation, one of the suspects confessed that his residence was used for hiding their weapons after operations. He said that one of the suspects was identified by a victim he attempted to kidnap at Iware in Ardo-Kola LG sometime in September.

"The suspects are currently in our custody undergoing further investigation,” it stated.

He said that the Nigerian Army remained committed to the protection of lives and property, as well as the preservation of the nation’s territorial integrity.

"We urge the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies as we work together to rid the country of terrorism and other forms of insecurity,” Oni said.

