Nigerian Air Force implements Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy for NAF Personnel

News Agency Of Nigeria

The need to review and implement a specialised insurance scheme is to address those hazards and unique challenges.

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, signing agreement on Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy (GPAIP) with KBC Insurance Brokers Limited in Abuja [NAN]
Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, signing agreement on Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy (GPAIP) with KBC Insurance Brokers Limited in Abuja [NAN]

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. Gabkwet said the policy tallied with one of the key enablers of the Command Philosophy of the CAS, which dwelt on, ‘Maintaining a highly motivated force by enhancing welfare and infrastructural renewal.’

According to him, while several insurance policies administered by the Ministry of Defence and the NAF Investment Ltd. cover all NAF personnel, they, however, do not adequately address some hazards and challenges encountered in the course of the careers of personnel.

He said the need to review and implement a specialised insurance scheme designed to address those hazards and unique challenges thus became imperative. Abubakar said the personnel would be incentivised to give their best with the assurance of adequate care in the event of disability or death during military operations or any form of accident.

He added that the welfare of NAF personnel had remained germane to the attainment of his command philosophy as it helped in boosting morale and contributing to the sustenance of professionalism.

The CAS said the execution of military operations exposed personnel to diverse levels of hazards with life-altering fatalities, hence, the need to continuously review existing policies to cater for the wellbeing of personnel.

“The contract with KBC Insurance Brokers Limited aims to provide compensation for bodily injuries, death, disablement, and payment of medical expenses solely and directly caused by accidentals, external, violent and visible means to any of the insured personnel.

“Furthermore, the scheme will provide compensation to the families of personnel who accidentally lost their lives during operations as well as salary reimbursement of the injured personnel to the NAF in the event of hospitalisation.

“The new GPAIP is all encompassing, benefiting personnel, families in event of death as well as covering medical bills, compensation for temporal or permanent disability and death, among others,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

