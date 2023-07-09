Nigeria witnessing momentous changes under Tinubu – NILDS DG

Sulaiman spoke during the opening ceremony of a Retreat for Management staff of NILDS organised on Sunday in Ilorin.

The retreat is themed: “Rethinking NILDS For Enhanced Service Delivery.”

In his opening address, Sulaiman said the country is currently witnessing momentous changes, particularly in the economic domain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the National Assembly under the leadership of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has also started work in earnest.

“For these changes to be impactful and achieve the desired outcomes, the strategic partnership between the executive and legislative arms of government must be deepened,” he said.

Sulaiman said the rationale for the retreat was the need for periodic stocktaking, and to be deliberate and intentional in charting a course for the future.

“We at NILDS must therefore understand the nature of the fundamental changes and be in a good position to provide the necessary support to the National Assembly and other democratic institutions in line with our statutory role,” he added.

Sulaiman reminded the NILDS management staff of the institute’s strategic work plan (2020-2024), which seeks to strengthen the operations of the institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, as the nation begin a new administration in the country and commence a new legislative season, NILDS must rededicate to the entrenchment of democratic principles and practices by providing world class services to our democratic institutions in Nigeria.

“We must always remember that the products that we offer are for the deepening of democratic values and our clients are the institutions of democracy in Nigeria.

“We must provide good quality products and offer high quality client service,” Sulaiman charged the participants.

Prof. Attahiru Jega, the former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), expressed support for the NILDS policy thrust in expanding democratisation of Nigeria.

He emphasised the importance of the retreat, saying it is an opportunity for stakeholders to deliberate in charting course for a good democratic dispensation in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jega pointed out the need for good leadership in Nigeria, saying it is an opportunity for the institute to review its performance and identify the need for quality governance in the country.