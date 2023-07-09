ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria witnessing momentous changes under Tinubu – NILDS DG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sulaiman reminded the NILDS management staff of the institute’s strategic work plan (2020-2024), which seeks to strengthen the operations of the institute.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Sulaiman spoke during the opening ceremony of a Retreat for Management staff of NILDS organised on Sunday in Ilorin.

The retreat is themed: “Rethinking NILDS For Enhanced Service Delivery.”

In his opening address, Sulaiman said the country is currently witnessing momentous changes, particularly in the economic domain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the National Assembly under the leadership of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has also started work in earnest.

“For these changes to be impactful and achieve the desired outcomes, the strategic partnership between the executive and legislative arms of government must be deepened,” he said.

Sulaiman said the rationale for the retreat was the need for periodic stocktaking, and to be deliberate and intentional in charting a course for the future.

“We at NILDS must therefore understand the nature of the fundamental changes and be in a good position to provide the necessary support to the National Assembly and other democratic institutions in line with our statutory role,” he added.

Sulaiman reminded the NILDS management staff of the institute’s strategic work plan (2020-2024), which seeks to strengthen the operations of the institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, as the nation begin a new administration in the country and commence a new legislative season, NILDS must rededicate to the entrenchment of democratic principles and practices by providing world class services to our democratic institutions in Nigeria.

“We must always remember that the products that we offer are for the deepening of democratic values and our clients are the institutions of democracy in Nigeria.

“We must provide good quality products and offer high quality client service,” Sulaiman charged the participants.

Prof. Attahiru Jega, the former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), expressed support for the NILDS policy thrust in expanding democratisation of Nigeria.

He emphasised the importance of the retreat, saying it is an opportunity for stakeholders to deliberate in charting course for a good democratic dispensation in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jega pointed out the need for good leadership in Nigeria, saying it is an opportunity for the institute to review its performance and identify the need for quality governance in the country.

He described qualities of good leadership to include honesty, cognitive experience on competence, good representation, inspire followership and motivate, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police Academy lecturer petitions PSC over alleged document mutilation

Police Academy lecturer petitions PSC over alleged document mutilation

Gov Alia condemns latest killings in Benue, calls for perpetrators’ arrest

Gov Alia condemns latest killings in Benue, calls for perpetrators’ arrest

FERMA to embark on repairs of 36,000km federal roads

FERMA to embark on repairs of 36,000km federal roads

Nigeria witnessing momentous changes under Tinubu – NILDS DG

Nigeria witnessing momentous changes under Tinubu – NILDS DG

NDLEA seizes 4,560kg skunk in 3 states, busts skucchies factory in Ogun

NDLEA seizes 4,560kg skunk in 3 states, busts skucchies factory in Ogun

Everyday is for the thief.... DSS reacts to alleged files implicating Tinubu

Everyday is for the thief.... DSS reacts to alleged files implicating Tinubu

IGP urges Nigerians to use ‘Rescue Me App’ in emergencies

IGP urges Nigerians to use ‘Rescue Me App’ in emergencies

Gov Mutfwang urges prayers to end attacks in Plateau

Gov Mutfwang urges prayers to end attacks in Plateau

PSC dismisses 3 senior police officers, demotes 9 others over misconduct

PSC dismisses 3 senior police officers, demotes 9 others over misconduct

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel