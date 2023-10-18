ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria will leverage ties with China to improve digital space – Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vice president also spoke about Nigeria’s broadband penetration rate from 50 to 70 per cent by the end of 2025.

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima with Chinese President, Xi Jinping [Presidency]
Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima with Chinese President, Xi Jinping [Presidency]

This is contained in a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice-President.

Shettima spoke in his keynote address, themed, “Digital Economy As A New Source Of Growth,” which was delivered during the High-Level Forum at the ongoing Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China.

He also assured member countries of the Belt and Road Initiative of Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with the group and other emerging markets to bring about a positive shift in the growth and development of global economies.

Shettima said Nigeria is making concerted efforts at leveraging collaborations with partners to deploy technology in addressing some of its challenges.

“We are keen on using the instrumentality of the existing robust Nigeria-China bilateral relations to maximally key into projects under the platform of the Digital Silk Road for the improvement of our digital space.

“Nigeria has recorded a number of achievements, including a digitalized public service, developed banking and e-payment systems, electoral reforms through the introduction of the electronic registration of voters and e-transmission of votes.

“We are therefore creating ripple effects of job creation and human capacity-building opportunities for our teeming youth population.

“We have recently unveiled the new strategic blueprint, accelerating our collective prosperity through technology, as part of the Federal Government’s initiative to accelerate the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

“This is with a view to enhancing productivity in critical sectors through technological innovation.”

He said that through the strategic blueprint, the Federal Government aims to achieve three key objectives, namely:

“Accelerate the growth of Nigeria as a global technical talent hub and net exporter of talent.

“One of the goals of this talent hub is to train three million early- to mid-career technical talents throughout the next four years (2022-2027); Deepen and accelerate its position in global research in key technology areas.

“And we raise the complexity and dynamics of Nigeria’s economy by significantly increasing the level of digital literacy across the country.”

“We have the Central Bank of Nigeria’s domestic card scheme, code-named ‘Afri Go’, to rival foreign cards like Master and Visa cards, and strengthen the national payment system.”

Shettima was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Saidu Alkali; Amb. of Nigeria to China, Baba Jidda, and others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

