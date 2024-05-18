ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency advised the Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today
Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Recommended articles

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja forecasts dust haze on Saturday over parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa and the northern part of Adamawa.

It envisaged prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna and Taraba during the morning hours.

”Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kaduna and Taraba while the remaining parts of the North are expected to be in sunny skies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North Central region during the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau the Federal Capital Territory and Kwara states during the afternoon and evening periods.

Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the southern States with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers during the morning periods,” it said.

NiMet anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Edo, Ebonyi, Imo, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Anambra, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Bayelsa states later in the day.

According to the agency, Sunny skies with patches of cloud are envisaged over the northern region on Sunday with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state during the morning proofs.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The North Central region should be cloudy with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory and Niger states during the afternoon/evening hours.

“The southern region should be mostly cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States during the morning hours,” it said.

NiMet predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Lagos states later in the day.

The agency envisaged a sunny atmosphere on Monday with patches of cloud over the northern region with

prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Jigawa, Bauchi and Gombe states during the morning hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the day progresses, isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa Borno, Zamfara and Taraba states.

“The North Central region should be cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Kwara during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

MiMet forecast a cloudy atmosphere with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Edo, Ekiti, Delta, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds could precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

The agency advised the Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My performance in FCT shows I'm not distracted by Rivers crisis - Wike

My performance in FCT shows I'm not distracted by Rivers crisis - Wike

Rare scenes as Saudi Arabia stages swimwear fashion show

Rare scenes as Saudi Arabia stages swimwear fashion show

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

NCC suspends issuance of communications licenses

NCC suspends issuance of communications licenses

Police dismiss inspector for armed robbery, demote 3 others over ₦29.4m extortion

Police dismiss inspector for armed robbery, demote 3 others over ₦29.4m extortion

Your investments are safe in Nigeria, Tinubu assures Chinese executives

Your investments are safe in Nigeria, Tinubu assures Chinese executives

Things have been terrible in Osun since Oyetola left, PDP defector laments

Things have been terrible in Osun since Oyetola left, PDP defector laments

Nigerians comply as FG begins sale of e-tags at airports

Nigerians comply as FG begins sale of e-tags at airports

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen.Solomon Adeola (Yayi). [DCConnect]

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ensure you work as you dance - Obasanjo advises Gov Adeleke his dance partner

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids