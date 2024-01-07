ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria signs MoU with Saudi Arabia on 2024 Hajj

News Agency Of Nigeria

Other participants at the meeting included the Nigerian Consul-General in Jeddah, Malam Bello Kazaure, senior officers from the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia and NAHCON.

Nigeria signs MoU with Saudi Arabia on 2024 Hajj [NAN]
Nigeria signs MoU with Saudi Arabia on 2024 Hajj [NAN]

Fatima Sanda-Usara, the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

”Nigeria under the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), solidified its commitment to a seamless Hajj by signing the 2024 (1445AH) Hajj Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

”The ceremony was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and had in attendance key representatives of Nigeria led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Yusuf Tuggar and Malam Jalal Arabi, the acting Chairman of NAHCON.

” The host country’s contingent was led by the Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Taufiq Al-Rabiah,” she said.

Sanda-Usara said that prior to the signing of the MoU, the two Ministers held brief discussions where Nigeria requested a lasting solution to the shortage of tents in Muna.

She also said that the Nigerian government also pressed for more favourable terms for the country’s carriers during the transportation of pilgrims for the holy pilgrimage.

She said that the Nigerian team also invited the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah for a visit to the country.

Sanda-Usara quoted the Saudi Minister as acknowledging the challenge of space in Muna and assuring that efforts were being made to maximise the use of the available two million square metres for the over two million pilgrims that perform Hajj annually.

He expressed the ministry’s support for all measures aimed at giving pilgrims the best services and agreed to visit Nigeria soon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Saudi Arabian Ministry for Hajj and Umrah had allocated 95,000 Hajj slots to Nigeria for the 2024 holy pilgrimage.

News Agency Of Nigeria

