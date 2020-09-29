136 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, September 28, 2020.

A total of 58,460 cases have been detected since February, according to the latest update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases on Monday with 71, followed by Rivers with 23, and Plateau with 12.

Other states that recorded new cases are Adamawa (6), Oyo (6), Kaduna (5), Abia (3), FCT (3), Katsina (2), Kwara (2), Bauchi (1), Borno (1), and Edo (1).

101 patients who have recovered from the novel disease were discharged on Monday, raising the number of recoveries to 49,895.

Three new deaths raised the death toll to 1,111.