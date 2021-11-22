RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria ready for digital population census next year, NPC official says

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

NPC has done all the necessary activities required for census.

A crowd of Nigerians (image used for illustration) [Presidency]
A crowd of Nigerians (image used for illustration) [Presidency]

Dr Ipalibo Harry, Chairman Census Committee and Federal Commissioner representing Rivers in the National Population Commission (NPC) says the first ever digital population census is realistic by May 2022.

Recommended articles

Harry made the disclosure at the opening of the Census Pretest exercise of the NPC in Mararaba, Nasarawa on Monday.

He expressed the readiness of the Commission to conduct a first ever digital population census in the country.

"We are ready to give the country a first ever digital census by May 2022.

"We have the maps data in our system, androids which unlike the analogue era will make it very easy for a reliable and credible census," he said.

The Census Committee Chairman, who expressed optimism in President Muhammadu Buhari's willingness to make a proclamation for the census, said the commission was prepared.

He pledged the commission’s capacity to tackle insecurity in all the states of the federation during the census.

According to him, with the whole data and information of the maps in our android, we can easily tackle insecurity.

Also speaking, Mrs Elizabeth Idoko, Director Census, in the commission expressed the staff's preparedness for the conduct of a credible census by next year.

Idoko said that the commission had done all the necessary activities required for census which included the second pretest exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the second pretest exercise was aimed at improving the readiness of the NPC to conduct a credible population census.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate President meets Buhari over amended Electoral Bill

Senate President meets Buhari over amended Electoral Bill

Senate donates N5 million to Nigerian Legion

Senate donates N5 million to Nigerian Legion

Bird strikes commercial airplane in Owerri, affects engine

Bird strikes commercial airplane in Owerri, affects engine

Attacked #ENDSARS witness sets a bad precedent

Attacked #ENDSARS witness sets a bad precedent

Fire razes 41 shops at Kurmi Market Kano

Fire razes 41 shops at Kurmi Market Kano

Nigeria ready for digital population census next year, NPC official says

Nigeria ready for digital population census next year, NPC official says

President Buhari endorses February 2022 for APC National Convention

President Buhari endorses February 2022 for APC National Convention

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology building after Nigerian Breweries' former MD, Felix Ohiwerei

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology building after Nigerian Breweries' former MD, Felix Ohiwerei

135 private health facilities to help vaccinate Lagosians for N6,000

135 private health facilities to help vaccinate Lagosians for N6,000

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]