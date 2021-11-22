Nigeria ready for digital population census next year, NPC official says

Harry made the disclosure at the opening of the Census Pretest exercise of the NPC in Mararaba, Nasarawa on Monday.

He expressed the readiness of the Commission to conduct a first ever digital population census in the country.

"We are ready to give the country a first ever digital census by May 2022.

"We have the maps data in our system, androids which unlike the analogue era will make it very easy for a reliable and credible census," he said.

The Census Committee Chairman, who expressed optimism in President Muhammadu Buhari's willingness to make a proclamation for the census, said the commission was prepared.

He pledged the commission’s capacity to tackle insecurity in all the states of the federation during the census.

According to him, with the whole data and information of the maps in our android, we can easily tackle insecurity.

Also speaking, Mrs Elizabeth Idoko, Director Census, in the commission expressed the staff's preparedness for the conduct of a credible census by next year.

Idoko said that the commission had done all the necessary activities required for census which included the second pretest exercise.