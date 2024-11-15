ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria needs 11.6m toilets to achieve 2030 Open Defecation-Free goal – Minister

Minister of Water Resources, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev [Facebook]
Minister of Water Resources, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev [Facebook]

Utsev, speaking with newsmen on Friday in Abuja, noted that achieving ODF status involved more than building toilets. He said that while huge progress had been made, ensuring access to and proper use of these facilities remained a crucial challenge.

“The challenge is not only the number of toilets available but also raising awareness and encouraging their consistent use.

“This is why we are elevating the campaign to a higher level. The Vice President will lead the relaunch of our strategy in a more impactful way,” he said.

Utsev, however, admitted funding challenges, saying that while the initiative required an annual budget of ₦10 billion, only ₦5 billion had been released so far. He stated that development partners like UNICEF had made significant contributions by providing toilet facilities, training, and awareness campaigns.

“Our partners do not provide funds directly but support through the supply of toilets and training programmes, their efforts have been invaluable in driving this campaign forward,” he added.

The minister also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to achieving ODF status in Nigeria. He said since the launch of the campaign in 2019, 135 local government areas and over 30,000 communities had achieved ODF status, with more areas undergoing verification.

According to him, despite these achievements, the road to universal sanitation remains long, especially in underserved and vulnerable communities.

“Ending open defecation is about more than toilets, it’s about improving health, boosting productivity, and enhancing the dignity and safety of our citizens,” the minister emphasised.

Utsev called on the media, private sector, and local communities to join the effort to raise awareness and ensure behavioural change at all levels. He, however, urged renewed and collective action to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria.

“The campaign remains a critical component of Nigeria’s efforts to improve sanitation and public health, with the 2025 ODF target in sight but requiring sustained momentum to achieve,” he stated.

On strategic advocacy efforts, the minister said the "Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign" strategy will be relaunched on November 19, coinciding with World Toilet Day.

“Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead the event, which aims to strengthen collaboration among state governors, community leaders, civil society organisations, and development partners.

“We are calling on governors, community leaders, and partners to actively participate in this campaign,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event is part of activities marking the 2024 World Toilet Day with the theme: "Sanitation for Peace," which underscores the significance of toilets as symbols of safety, dignity, and development.

