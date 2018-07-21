Nigeria more divided under President Buhari – Ekweremadu

news

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said that Nigeria has become more divided under President Buhari.

According to Vanguard, Ekweremadu said that Buhari’s style of leadership has caused more disaffection in the country.

Speaking on the President’s appointment of service chiefs, the Deputy Senate President wondered why Buhari appointed all the service chiefs from a particular region of the country.

Vanguard reports that Ekweremadu said that the “President’s loopsided appointments, particularly of the security chiefs was not only nepotic but dangerously aimed at destroying the bond that held the country together.”

“Action speaks louder than voice. It is not enough as a Priest to preach love. It is more inspiring to live love. As a teacher, it is not enough to preach to the students to behave well. They will be better influenced and inspired by your exemplary conducts as a teacher.

“We cannot preach against hate speech in heterogeneous society like Nigeria and still go ahead to appoint service Chiefs, heads of security agencies and paramilitary agencies from a section of the country.

“Today, when the National Security Council meets, some sections of the country are totally shut out. All pleas to the President to address this dangerous precedent have not been heeded despite various promises,” he added.

Preach love, live love

The Deputy Senate President also called on Nigerians not to only preach love, but to live love.

Ekweremadu said this on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the installation of the Governor, District 9142, Rotary International Nigeria.

He urged members of the Rotary Club to help “uphold the sanctity of human life, dignity of human person and superiority of Justice, equity, tolerance, love and peace.”

According to Vanguard, the Deputy Senate President urged Nigerians “to exemplify the kindheartedness of Mother Teresa, the non- violence and selfishness of Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi and the tenacity of Chief Awolowo in his commitment to human capital development and excellence through hard work.”

Also, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that President Buhari’s government is confused.

Obasanjo, in a letter sent to the Nigeria Elder’s Forum, said that things might get worse if the current administration is not checked.