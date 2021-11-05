RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria leads anti-corruption coding competition with over 1,700 applications

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian youths have topped contemporaries from Egypt, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa, in a month-long hackathon, launched by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Nigeria leads anti-corruption coding competition with over 1,700 applications
Nigeria leads anti-corruption coding competition with over 1,700 applications

The hackathon, launched in a bid to help countries foster youth innovation and employing new technologies in the fight against corruption, has received more than 1700 entries from Nigerian youths.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, the UNODC office said that the codefest tagged ‘Coding4Integrity’, is one of the ways UNODC was actively working to promote the development of sustainable ICT-based anti-corruption solutions.

It said that the event also ultimately aimed at advancing the implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

“Over 1700 applications were received from Nigeria – the largest number of entries across all of the five countries participating in the anti-corruption hackathon.

“Twenty teams (out of the 1700) were selected to participate in the initial round of the Hackathon. Of the 20 teams, nine teams have advanced to the 2nd phase of the hackathon to pitch their ideas with a group of local and international jurors,” it said.

Quoting Lanre Olaniyan, a representative of SoftStructures, one of the event’s sponsors, the hackathon will help bridge the digital divide that currently plagues technological development in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“The hackathon provides young and daring developers/software engineers’ opportunities to display their skills, logical thinking, and technology-based approach to contemporary issues affecting humanity.

“It allows the participants to display their talents to other enthusiasts and industry players who may help them develop their skills or the solutions proposed from the hackathon to unprecedented levels.

“For the 2021 event, we are committed to our promise of One million naira (N1,000,000) to top winners and internship opportunities for the top three winners,” he said.

Speaking on the importance of the hackathon, Kwarsen Titus of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovations, said that it would lead many African countries to establish e-government services.

He observed that such services would allow the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) to connect government functions and procedures, thereby increasing efficiency, accountability and transparency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that coding4integrity hackathon will be the third justice related hackathon Nigerian youths are participating in with support from UNODC since 2019.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC: 'Our staff didn’t take selfie with Obi Cubana'

EFCC: 'Our staff didn’t take selfie with Obi Cubana'

Former Deputy Governor of CBN Mailafia buried amid tears

Former Deputy Governor of CBN Mailafia buried amid tears

INEC boss asks staff to ensure every single vote counts in Anambra

INEC boss asks staff to ensure every single vote counts in Anambra

Kaduna Govt appoints UK-based Prof as Policy Adviser

Kaduna Govt appoints UK-based Prof as Policy Adviser

Court blocks FG from deducting state govts’ monies over $418m Paris Club debt

Court blocks FG from deducting state govts’ monies over $418m Paris Club debt

Nigeria leads anti-corruption coding competition with over 1,700 applications

Nigeria leads anti-corruption coding competition with over 1,700 applications

I will never blame Buhari if I fail in my responsibilities- Yahaya Bello

I will never blame Buhari if I fail in my responsibilities- Yahaya Bello

Police deny terrorists’ abduction of policemen in Borno

Police deny terrorists’ abduction of policemen in Borno

Anambra electorate say they are in high spirit to vote

Anambra electorate say they are in high spirit to vote

Trending

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Osinbajo says Nigeria's skit comedians are among the funniest in the world

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with skit makers at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (Tolani Alli)