Nigeria has only 84 paediatric dentists to over 200m population – Dentists

News Agency Of Nigeria

The dental surgeon called for the implementation of the National Oral Health Policy of 2012 to ensure proper process and administration of oral healthcare,

There are many challenges facing oral healthcare in children. Currently, only 84 paediatric dentists are attending to children in Nigeria, Adegbulugbe, a dental surgeon, told newsmen on Sunday.

The number of paediatric dentists is disproportional to the country’s population, she said during an online media session to highlight the challenges of oral healthcare in Nigeria.

Adegbulugbe noted that many well-trained and certified paediatric dentists were leaving the country, contributing to the brain drain in the practice.

She stressed that the development had made accessibility and delivery of oral healthcare relatively difficult in Nigeria.

“The cost of providing and accessing dental care is expensive and the burden is on patients.

“This is because the equipment for treatment and restoration is not made in Nigeria and there are no tax rebates or anything in place to make the cost lesser.

“People need to practice safe oral habits, especially for children by going for routine dental checks and not waiting until there is a problem or when the child is in pain,’’ she said.

The dental surgeon called for the implementation of the National Oral Health Policy of 2012 to ensure proper process and administration of oral healthcare in terms of awareness, early detection and prompt treatment.

Also speaking during the session, Prof. Morenike Folayan, a Professor of Paediatric Dentistry at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun, advocated that oral health be included in covered by the National Health Insurance scheme.

Folayan said the coverage would increase access and reduce the cost of dental care.

She identified tooth decay, bleeding and swollen gum and trauma or injury to the teeth and gum as some of the oral health issues in children requiring prompt and adequate care.

“Oral health should be instituted from childhood. If not done, the dental issues transit to adolescence and adulthood and continue to affect the lives of the affected.

“We urge the media to advocate the inclusion of oral health in health insurance because things like scaling and polishing of teeth are life-changing and impactful and not only for aesthetics,’’ Folayan said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

