Nigeria Energy returns to lead dialogue on evolving energy sector

Contributing to the initial $10 billion support package, the World Bank plans to commit $1.5 billion while Nigeria expects another contribution from the US Exim Bank towards the energy transition plan which will double this amount to $3 billion. This leaves a deficit of $7 billion and an opportunity for local and international investors in the energy sector.

The energy sector requires decisive and urgent collaboration to lead the transition to sustainable energy supply in Nigeria and West Africa. To fully support the objectives of the plan and open the gateway for international partnerships, Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference 2022, formerly known as Power Nigeria, will bring together the high-level investors group and key stakeholders of the energy industry to discuss the next steps for sourcing the investments. Organised by Informa Markets, Nigeria Energy is held under the Patronage of the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Power at the Landmark Center in Lagos, Nigeria, from 20th – 22nd September 2022. Addressing post-pandemic market needs, Nigeria Energy is a transition from Power Nigeria to ensure Nigeria’s leading event remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving energy sector.

As West Africa’s biggest gathering of energy professionals, Nigeria Energy will feature world-renowned, innovative power companies and will bring together energy equipment manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, and regulators to lead the discourse on West Africa’s evolving energy sector. More than 3,000 stakeholders are expected to attend, with over 100 exhibitors representing over 21 countries.

Supporting the exhibition are leading global players in the power and infrastructure industry such as SkipperSeil Limited, a global leader in power and infrastructure, confirmed as the Main Sponsor, Simba Industries and Tetracore Group as Platinum Sponsors; Tranos, Powerpro, Himel and Mikano International as Gold Sponsors; while Eaton, Lucy Electric, Greenville LNG, and Jubaili Bros are confirmed as Silver Sponsors.

These key industry players will showcase the latest and commercially sustainable power solutions at Nigeria Energy, alongside a further in-depth look into finding real-world solutions for Nigeria’s power sector challenges at the Nigeria Energy conference.

The conference will feature distinguished speakers including:

H.E. Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, FNSE, Honourable Minister of Power, Federal Ministry of Power, Nigeria

Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, MD/CEO, R ural Electrification Agency of Nigeria

Engr. Aliyu Tukur Tahir, FNSE, FNIPE , Managing Director/CEO, NEMSA & Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation (CEIF)

& Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation (CEIF) Dr Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, MD/CEO, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET)

Folake Soetan, CEO, Ikeja Electric Plc

Mohammed Mijindadi, GE Nigeria President and Sales Director for Anglophone & Francophone Africa, GE Gas Power

Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Advisory Board Member, African Energy Chamber

Ebipere Clark, Special Adviser to the Governor CBN (Infrastructure & Industry), Central Bank of Nigeria

Tunde Gbajumo, Chief of Party, USAID Nigeria Power Sector Program (NPSP)

Olakunle Williams, CEO, Tetracore Energy Group

In addition, the Nigeria Energy conference is set to play host to several interactive sessions, leveraging the expertise of key players in the industry on topical issues for the advancement of the energy industry. The key sessions include:

Nigeria’s gas-to-power masterplan - How do you incentivise and attract investments?

Expanding the capacity for future power needs – The PPI Initiative and the journey so far

Decarbonization and the future of energy in Nigeria

Finance and investments – securing capital for power projects

Transforming Nigeria’s energy sector through digitalization

The promising potential of renewable energy

Register for free to attend the Nigeria Energy 2022 via https://bit.ly/3cno2DS. Visit the website for latest conference agenda and speakers at www.nigeria-energy.com/en/conference/agenda and more.

