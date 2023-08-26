ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria didn't apply to join BRICS - Shettima

Nurudeen Shotayo

BRICS, at its last summit, accepted the application of six countries to join the economic bloc.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima. [Presidency]
BRICS is a grouping of the world's emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa but recently expanded its membership to eleven, with the admission of six new countries – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The decision to expand the bloc’s membership was announced at their annual summit hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in South Africa during the week.

BRICS announced that the new members will join the bloc next year to continue its push to reshape the global economic order.

Following the development, many people speculated that Nigeria's application to join the group was turned down, while others simply wondered why the country didn't push to join the bloc.

In his reaction on Friday, Shettima told Channels Television on the sideline of the BRICS Summit that “So far, we have not applied for the membership of BRICS. And it is majorly informed by the fact that my principal President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a true democrat that believes in consensus building."

There are so many variables that need to be taken into cognizance. We have to evaluate so many tendencies and issues that require engagements with the economic advisory council, the Federal Executive Council, and even the National Assembly before an informed decision towards joining the BRICS would be taken,” the Vice President added.

