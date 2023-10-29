Nigeria crawling but I'm going to change it - Tinubu
President Tinubu said he is aware that Nigeria is crawling compared to thriving economies, but he's prepared to bring positive changes.
The President gave the assurance while hosting the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and his entourage at State House in Abuja on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
While describing Nigeria as a crawling country in the committee of thriving economies, Tinubu said the country is also lagging in terms of development indices relating to green energy and the environment.
On the recent Supreme Court judgement that affirmed his election as president, Tinubu said the verdict has snuffed out needless distractions from his political opponents.
He, therefore, solicited the cooperation of the German government with Nigeria in multiple areas, including security, natural resources, education, and democracy, among others.
The President said, “I know Germany has advanced a lot in protecting the environment and modernising energy to meet the 21st century needs both of the world and Europe in particular.
“Nigeria is still crawling, but we are determined to change the narrative and bring about a transformative government in the country.
“It is a profound pleasure for me to welcome my friend Olaf Scholz to Nigeria. It is a joy to see you here. At this particular period of time. It was just about a few days ago that the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria had a final say on our electoral exercise.
“The distraction is over. This gives us more time to focus on governance for the people and moving Nigeria forward for economic opportunities and prosperity that will defend democracy.
“In our last tete-a-tete, you made a promise that you would be visiting Nigeria and thank you and your delegation for keeping that promise. It is an honour for me to see you here.”
For his part, the German Chancellor stressed the need for further collaboration between the two countries in infrastructure development, particularly in electricity and energy.
