The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Speaker dissolves Assembly as 2 of 27 members make return

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker advised the 10th Assembly to build upon the legislative arm of government to enable it to function effectively with full autonomy.

Niger State House of Assembly
Niger State House of Assembly

Recommended articles

In a valedictory speech, Wuse lauded his colleagues, members of staff of the Assembly and people of the state for their support for the legislature.

He said the 9th Assembly passed 66 bills into law in four years and congratulated his colleagues for the attainment.

“We started this journey on June 9, 2019 and it is ending today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Twenty-seven of us came in and today 27 of us are alive. We appreciate God for life to witness the end of the 9th assembly.

“Members of the 9th assembly have been very wonderful and I promise that we shall continue to relate as one family.

“That is my way of showing appreciation to you for trusting in me the mantle of leadership since 2019.

“I appeal to `Nigerlites’ to forgive us where we have done wrong; anyone we have wronged knowingly and unknowingly should forgive us because we are human and are bound to make mistakes,’’ he said.

Wuse lamented that only two out of the 27 members of the 9th Assembly were re-elected and were returning to the 10th Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that there was the need to sustain the Assembly in the future so as to ensure that members with experience were re-elected.

The speaker advised the 10th Assembly to build upon the legislative arm of government to enable it to function effectively with full autonomy.

In their separate remarks earlier, members took turns to appreciate their constituents for the opportunity given to them to serve and also asked for forgiveness in areas they had been perceived to be wrong.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only Mohammed Haruna (APC-Bida II) and Idris Vatsa (APC-Lapai) of the 9th Assembly were re-elected into the 10th Assembly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger Speaker dissolves Assembly as 2 of 27 members make return

Niger Speaker dissolves Assembly as 2 of 27 members make return

Coalition tasks Tinubu on 5 rejected gender bills

Coalition tasks Tinubu on 5 rejected gender bills

Zulum probes hospital staff for allegedly rejecting accident victims

Zulum probes hospital staff for allegedly rejecting accident victims

Soludo mourns Senator Okonkwo

Soludo mourns Senator Okonkwo

Eko Disco reads riot act to electricity vandals

Eko Disco reads riot act to electricity vandals

Why no woman should die from Cervical Cancer

Why no woman should die from Cervical Cancer

Anambra Assembly passes 50 Bills, lost 2 members in 4 years

Anambra Assembly passes 50 Bills, lost 2 members in 4 years

How police officers see promotion — CP

How police officers see promotion — CP

FG declares June 12 public holiday

FG declares June 12 public holiday

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter/@mzk11uk]

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week