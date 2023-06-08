Niger Speaker dissolves Assembly as 2 of 27 members make return

In a valedictory speech, Wuse lauded his colleagues, members of staff of the Assembly and people of the state for their support for the legislature.

He said the 9th Assembly passed 66 bills into law in four years and congratulated his colleagues for the attainment.

“We started this journey on June 9, 2019 and it is ending today.

“Twenty-seven of us came in and today 27 of us are alive. We appreciate God for life to witness the end of the 9th assembly.

“Members of the 9th assembly have been very wonderful and I promise that we shall continue to relate as one family.

“That is my way of showing appreciation to you for trusting in me the mantle of leadership since 2019.

“I appeal to `Nigerlites’ to forgive us where we have done wrong; anyone we have wronged knowingly and unknowingly should forgive us because we are human and are bound to make mistakes,’’ he said.

Wuse lamented that only two out of the 27 members of the 9th Assembly were re-elected and were returning to the 10th Assembly.

He added that there was the need to sustain the Assembly in the future so as to ensure that members with experience were re-elected.

The speaker advised the 10th Assembly to build upon the legislative arm of government to enable it to function effectively with full autonomy.

In their separate remarks earlier, members took turns to appreciate their constituents for the opportunity given to them to serve and also asked for forgiveness in areas they had been perceived to be wrong.