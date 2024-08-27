RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Judicial Commission dismisses 3 senior staff, demotes 1 for disobedience

News Agency Of Nigeria

The dismissal was a result of alleged acts of serious misconduct which contravened provision 58 of the commission’s regulations.

In a statement issued in Minna on Monday by Hajiya Hauwa Isah, Secretary of the commission, it alleged misconduct against the affected officers.

Isa said the affected staff were Mohammed Abubakar, Ahmed Usman and Usman Isah all from the High Court Division while Fatima Sambo was demoted by two grade levels. She that the dismissal was a result of alleged acts of serious misconduct which contravened provision 58 of the commission’s regulations.

The statement said Mohammed Abubakar was a traditional title holder of “Galadima Raba Nupe", and was found culpable under regulation 58 (1) (1) (111) and (v) for disobedience of lawful orders.

Isa said Abubakar refused to proceed with the transfer and was absent from duty from November 2023 to date without leave or reasonable cause.

“In his response to a query by the commission, he admitted to being a Personal Assistant to a traditional ruler for some years now,” she said.

According to her, the commission in the exercise of its disciplinary powers under the 1999 Constitution (as amended), had held its 143rd emergency meeting held on Thursday.

Isa said, “The commission dismissed three staff and demoted one under the provisions of Regulations 72 and 73 of the Commission’s Regulations 2018.

“The three dismissed staff who are all from the High Court division are Mohammed Abubakar (Galadiman Raba Nupe), Ahmed Usman, and Usman Isah, while Fatima Sambo was demoted by two grade levels.

"The dismissal of the three staff was as a result of acts amounting to serious misconduct in contravention of regulation 58 of the commission’s regulations.”

She stated that the commission found the actions highly reprehensible and a serious misconduct. Isa added that Ahmed Usman, a senior registrar at the probate department, was indicted for gross misconduct and misappropriation.

She added that Usman was found to have misappropriated funds to the tune of over ₦600,000 by an investigating committee.

“This action contravened the provision of regulation 58 (1) (III) (V) & (VI),” she added.

Also, Usman Isah, a principal registrar, II attached to Magistrate Court 3, Minna, was found guilty of being absent from duty without leave or reasonable cause, under regulation 58 (1) (III). She said Isah was found to have abandoned his duty post for over six months.

Also, Fatima Sambo, a senior registrar at the probate department was found guilty of negligent conduct and misappropriation of probate funds by an investigating committee. Isa said the commission resolved to apply the appropriate sanctions against erring staff to safeguard the integrity of the judiciary and maintain public confidence in the system.

