Niger Govt. to begin automation of pensions

Governor Umaru Bago disclosed this at a two-day Human Right Protection Sensitisation Workshop/Seminar on Labour Productivity in Nigeria.

The workshop took place at the Nigerian Union Teachers’ Secretariat in Minna on Thursday.

It was organised by the Human Right Protection of Law and Justice Foundation and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Niger Council, in collaboration with the state Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bago, represented by Deputy Gov. Yakubu Garba, directed the NLC to take the headcount of all the pensioners in the state and submit the data to the State Government.

He said that the automation would help to ascertain the actual number of pensioners.

He said that it would also help to strengthen the system, especially in areas of missing funds, leakages and underpayment.

Bago directed all those employed between 1993 and 2007 to go to their various Pension Fund Administration (PFA) for biometric capturing and thumb printing.

He said that they should also obtain a statement of account to be submitted to the pension board to enable them to claim their savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the exercise would last for two months and that defaulters would be declared ghost workers.

The governor also said that a consultant had been contracted to handle the automation initiative.

He commended the cordial relationship between the State Government and NLC.

He appealed to residents of the state to be patient with the government, especially over the ongoing reforms.

In a remark, the state NLC Chairman, Idrees Lafene, said the workshop was on labour and industrial relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lafene gave assurance that NLC would give its full support and loyalty to the State Government in areas that would bring about development to the state.