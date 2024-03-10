ADVERTISEMENT
Niger govt renames Minna airport after President Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Niger State Governor Umar Bago kneels to greet President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
Niger State Government has renamed the Abubakar Imam Kagara International Airport after Bola Tinubu International Airport, Minna, ahead of the president’s state visit.

The Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aminu Suleman -Takuma, disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the Government House, Minna on Sunday.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Governance and Reform, Dr Isah Adamu, the commissioner said the state government set all to receive the number one citizen of the country.

Suleiman-Takuma explained that the renaming of the airport was based on the support of the president to the state so far.

The commissioner added that the president would also perform the foundation laying of the new Hajj Terminal in Minna during his visit on Monday.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hajiya Binta Mamman, said all was set for the state government to receive the president in Minna, the state capital.

She said that the president was billed to commission the remodelled and upgraded terminal at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport.

The commissioner noted that the remodelling was originally a Federal Government project.

Still, due to the delay in completion, the state government took it over after consultation with relevant authorities, for speedy completion.

She said that the project, now ready for commissioning by the president, would serve as an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, considering the state’s proximity to the nation’s capital.

The commissioner assured that all modalities were in place to ensure a hitch-free and successful event.

Also, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Musa Salihu Bosso, revealed that the state-of-the-art- equipment for agricultural mechanisation, procured by the state government to support and achieve the food security agenda of the state and federal governments, will be commissioned.

He explained that the equipment, such as tractors, power tillers, planters and harvesters were already assembled at the airport and the irrigation farming at the Airport City Free Agro Processing Zone would be demonstrated.

The commissioner said with all the efforts of the Bago-led administration, especially on agriculture, Niger State would be the agricultural hub of Nigeria.

