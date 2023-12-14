Niger Govt receives $25,000 support from South Korea to implement water projects

Alhaji Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), disclosed this during the launching of implementation of second phase of the state urban policy through innovative demonstration projects in Minna. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the financial support was through the UN-Habitat to implement the state urban policy.

Usman said the fund was to rehabilitate three Bi-Water schemes at Beji, Tungan Mallam and Kataergi towns and installation of solar powered borehole, a 7.5KVA solar inverter and at Kuta general hospital.

“UN Habitat in 2022 provided financial support of $50,000 to the state to implement two demonstration projects in different parts of the state.

“It has provided $25,000 to implement another two demonstration projects.

“The second phase is designed to improve water supply and encourage hygiene practices in towns,” he said.

The SSG urged beneficiary communities to work together with the implementing agencies to ensure smooth implementation and sustainability of the projects. Remy Sietchiping, Chief of Policy Legislation and Governance Section of UN-Habitat, reiterated support to the state to build resilient smart cities for adequate water supply to the growing population.

Alhaji Akilu Musa, Permanent Secretary, Niger Ministry for Water Resources and Dams Development, said the intervention was timely and in line with the urban renewal policy of Gov Umaru Bago’s administration.

Also, Helen Umaru, General Manager, Niger State Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, said the intervention would enhance the agency’s work plan of resuscitating the 58 Bi-Water schemes in the state.

She added that the UN-Habitat intervention would aid the agency to carry out its duty of supplying adequate portable water to semi urban areas in the state.