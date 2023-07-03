Niger Govt dissolves State electoral commission
Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has dissolved the State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).
“Members of the commission are directed to hand over all property of the state government in their possession to the most senior Director with immediate effect,” it stated.
The News Agency of the Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Niger state House of Assembly had on Sept. 27, 2022 sacked the Chairman of NSIEC, Alhaji Baba Aminu over alleged misconduct.
