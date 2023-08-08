ADVERTISEMENT
Niger Delta Group alerts FG of unqualified individuals lobbying for PAP jobs

News Agency Of Nigeria
Niger Delta Group alerts FG of unqualified individuals lobbying for PAP jobs
Niger Delta Group alerts FG of unqualified individuals lobbying for PAP jobs

Group Convener appealed to the federal government to engage the service of credible multinational service networks to conduct examination for people seeking for the PAP job.

The Convener of the group, Dr Boma Horsfall said this in a statement on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Abuja.

‘’These individuals are responsible for spreading falsehood against the leadership of the programme.

“The allegations of massive fraud in the PAP as reported by some sections of the media; are unsubstantiated and are inconsiderately geared toward bringing the image of the Interim Administrator to disrepute.

“There is a criminal conspiracy of PAP beneficiaries who were delisted because of stipends payment Bank Verification Number (BVN) fraud, to blackmail the Interim Administrator, Retired Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu with falsehoods.

“A misleading allegation and urging anti-graft agencies to investigate the PAP over alleged fraud is a mischievous attempt to smear the leadership and management of the programme,’’ he said.

He added: “Also, the unfounded allegation that some members of staff in the office are receiving huge amounts for welfare running into millions of naira monthly is a fictitious imagination.’’

He appealed to the federal government to engage the service of credible multinational service networks to conduct examination for people seeking for the PAP job.

Horsfall said that if done, the government would be shocked to see that such persons would run back into their holes, adding that they lack the intellectual capacity to head such a sensitive office.

’It is shameful that our country has found itself in such a situation that miscreants and illiterates will be aspiring for sensitive public service jobs.

“The pedigree and capacity of Ndiomu, a seasoned retired General, is scarce in the region.

“Hence, the need for positive minded people to rally round him and give him the much needed support to reposition the PAP and bring the needed growth to our youths.

“As a group, the NDIG wishes to reiterate that it is the trademark culture and tradition of our people to blackmail each other for selfish reasons and gains,’’ he said.

He added: “The NDIG urges relevant security agencies to go after those spreading falsehood and inciting the public negatively.

“We also urge the Interim Administrator to not be deterred in his noble quest to change the negative narrative of the Amnesty Programme for the benefit of the entire Niger Delta.’’

