Niger Coup: Immigration deploys personnel to check illegal routes in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mustapha Sani, the NIS Comptroller in charge of Jibia command, in Katsina State disclosed this at a joint celebration with the state’s command to commemorate the service at 60.

According to him, with the current situation, the borders have been closed, and there are restrictions of movement along the areas.

He therefore advised Nigerians who are planning to go to travel to Niger to stay safe at home, saying that only Nigerians that are returning home were allowed to cross the border.

“NIS has deployed its personnel to mount all the unorthodox roads through which some of the foreigners may likely infiltrate.

“You know Katsina and Niger republic. We are a homogeneous society, with the same language, religion and culture, but we have a colonial boundary which we must respect.”

While addressing officers and men of the command, Sani said the service had been transformed to modern immigration, with Nigerian passports among the best in the world.

He said that Nigerian passport was well protected with a lot of security features that made it impossible to be forged, because of its biometric nature and also personalised.

“There’s no way one can use your passport, because God has created us unique, especially with our fingerprints.

“Katsina State is among the only two states in the country with special border Command, saying that they are using MIDAS for registration of passengers.

“As it is now, we are trying to have an E-border, just recently our ICT officers came to the command for a survey, so that they can come and install some of the gadgets.

“With this development, whatever we do, can be viewed from the headquarters,” according to the Comptroller."

He therefore advised them to be computer literate, as the service was moving, saying, “if you are not computer literate, that means you may not have a place in the service.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

