Niger citizens protest in Kano, demands reinstatement of President Bazoum

News Agency Of Nigeria

A protester commended Bazoum for his efforts at developing human and capital resources, noting that Nigeriens had witnessed political, economic and social development under him.

The foreigners who staged the demonstration in Fagge Local Government Area of the state, also condemned the military coup that truncated democratic government in their country.

Mr Lawalli Mamman-Barma, leader of the protest urged the military junta to unconditionally release Bazoum, his family and all those allegedly held by them.

“We are calling for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum’s democratic government through peaceful efforts by the ECOWAS.

“Bazoum was legitimately elected by the sovereign people of Niger,” Barma said.

He also implored ECOWAS to jettison the move to deploy troops in Niger, stressing that dialogue was the best approach to resolve the conflict.

He commended Bazoum for his efforts at developing human and capital resources, noting that Nigerien had witnessed political, economic and social development under him.

“We should always remember that prior to the military intervention in Niger republic, the country under president Bazoum experienced peace as well as economic and political development," Barma added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Niger citizens protest in Kano, demands reinstatement of President Bazoum

Niger citizens protest in Kano, demands reinstatement of President Bazoum

