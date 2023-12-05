ADVERTISEMENT
NHRC urges judiciary, security agencies to expedite action on Gender Based Violence

News Agency Of Nigeria

Survivors are now reporting cases of abuse with confidence due to increased awareness as opposed to the previous culture of silence.

Mamza, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday, said this would ensure justice for survivors. According to her, survivors are now reporting cases of abuse with confidence due to increased awareness as opposed to the previous culture of silence.

Sometimes they say justice delayed is justice denied, so these situations should be avoided to the minimal.

“If they report and action is not taken, it will make their morale to diminish as they were given hope that when they come out and talk, you will do something,” she said.

According to her, not ensuring justice for survivors will take people back to the culture of silence and perpetrators will continue to do worse. She further said that going by the theme of this year’s 16 days of activism, all stakeholders need to unite and do the needful to halt violence against women and girls.

She said the efforts of government agencies, Civil Society Organisations and UN agencies among other stakeholders in the state have broken the culture of silence on GBV. Mamza reiterated that GBV is a crime and anyone caught would face the wrath of the law.

“A person convicted of rape will be sent to prison for life, a person below the age of 14 convicted of rape is to be sent to prison for a maximum of 14 years.

“A person above the age of 14 years convicted of rape is to be sent to prison for a minimum of 12 years without option of fine while a group of people will be sent to prison for a minimum of 20 years without option of fine,” she stated.

According to her, a person that abandons his wife or her husband, children or other dependents without means of livelihood will be sent to prison for up to three years or pay a fine of up to ₦500,000 or both.

She added that a person who attempts to commit the offence would be sent to prison for up to two years or pay a fine of up to ₦200,000 or both.

News Agency Of Nigeria

