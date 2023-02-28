NHRC condemns killing of 10 law enforcement agents during elections

Ojukwu made this known in the third monthly review meeting of Mobilising Voters for Election(MOVE) project in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports this is the Feb. Edition where Ojukwu described such acts as gross violations of human rights.

”Elections are the expression of the rights of the people and there must be accountability for the violation of these rights.”

”There are other serious human rights violations which has characterised the last Saturday’s election are voter’s suppression and intimidation as recorded in Lagos, Rivers, Imo, Ebonyi, Bayelsa and Delta.

”These new threats “will impact on the integrity and credibility of the electoral process which may lead to voter apathy for the upcoming gubernatorial and house of assembly elections in March”.

”We commend the conduct of security personnel during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections” he said.

According to him, the reports emanating from the human rights situation room revealed that the officers performed their duties devoid of suppression and intimidation of voters as recorded in past elections.

“Despite the massive turnout of voters , the law enforcement agent and security personnel were able to execute their role as human rights defenders during the electoral process.

”The Commission is calling on INEC to upload results electronically so as to validate the result being announced at the collation center.

”This is within the law that uploading the result and transmitting hard copies of election results must be done simultaneously and this must be respected,” he said.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator, Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) Mr Chinonye Obiagwu, SAN called on INEC to follow the laid down rules in the collation of results to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani in his goodwill message commended the Commission for mainstreaming human rights issues into the electoral process.

He said the National Human Rights Commission has condemned in strong terms the election related violence it recorded in the month of February.

According to him, especially the killings of 10 law enforcement agents and security personnel, as well as the killing of 7 NNPP supporters in Kano State.

NAN reports that the NHRC dashboard showed that there were three Bomb attacks in Anambra, Borno and Rivers.

There were two attacks on INEC facilities by unknown gunmen or bandits were two: Political intolerance 12, Hate speech, 15 reports.

Killing of Law enforcement, 10, Destruction of properties happened at Gombe and Anambra, Political Intolerance Destruction/cutting of roads at Kogi.

Stoning of governor Buni at APC rally happened at Yobe, cancellation of PDP rally, Rivers.

Vote intimidation and suppression, south west-55, South south-40, South east-25, North central -12, North west-3,North east, two.

Political violence, attack on NNPP supporters-Kano, attack on APC political campaign -Bauchi.