NGO urges transparency in recruitment of Zamfara JTF members

The Executive Director of the NGO, Musa Umar made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday. NAN recalls that Gov. Dauda Lawal recently approved the recruitment of 4,200 civilian JTF members as part of measures to address the lingering security challenges facing the state.

Umar said that the exercise should be insulated from political influence so that the best hands would be enrolled into the quasi security outfit.

“I am appealing to government to ensure that only competent persons with good records from their communities are recruited as civilian JTF personnel.

“I appreciate recent measures taken by the state government and security agencies aimed at addressing the security challenges bedeviling the state for decades.

“I commend the state government for its restructuring, urban renewal and rescue mission policies aimed at transforming the state.”

Umar also appealed to people of the state to support security agencies and government in the efforts being made to restore peace and stability across the state.

