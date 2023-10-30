NGO donates Police outpost to Ondo State Command

Bayode, at the event on Sunday in Akure, said the idea of building a police post came from the realisation of the need to support the efforts being made by the Nigeria Police to ensure security of the environment. She noted that security could not be left in the hands of the police alone, but required the contribution of all stakeholders.

Bayode appealed to officers and men of the police force in Nigeria not to be discouraged by the challenges confronting the system.

“It gladdens my heart to welcome you all to the official commissioning of Dorian Home Police post, located beside Dorian Home, Akure.

“The idea of building a police post at this location came from my realisation of the need to support the efforts being made by the Nigeria Police, Ondo State command to ensure adequate security in this environment.

“All of us are aware that issues of security cannot be left in the hands of the police alone, but requires the contribution of all stakeholders.

“This is what informed my decision to assist in putting in place this Police post for the benefit of Dorian Home and the communities around it,” she said.

Bayode expressed appreciation to the state commissioner of police for giving approval for the construction of the post. She urged the people in Omodara, Itaoolorun, Olajide, Store, and other communities around the post to ensure adequate support for the officers who will be posted to the post.

She said the support and cooperation of the people would make the operations of the police post officers effective and successful.

“As proprietor of Dorian Home, I feel more confident about the security of lives of the children who live within the Dorian Home facility, knowing that the well trained men of the police force are nearer to the facility than before.

“This is especially because, it is with our joint effort and the cooperation of other stakeholders that the task of giving the children at Dorian Home a good life can be made successful,” she stressed.

While commissioning the structure, the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ashabi, appreciated the good work Bayode was doing for humanity. According to him, the Dorian boss is using her wealth to bring succour to the downtrodden and the needy in the society.

He noted that the police post would be a good move to provide security for the people.

”I thank God for the life of Dr Tolulola Bayode because she loves to give to humanity.

”She is a woman that has come to support the community with a police post,” he stated.

Ashanti, however, reiterated the commitment of the command to providing security for the people.

“We will not relent in our efforts to provide security for the people of Ondo State and will support the police post with policemen who are capable.

The chairman, Forum of Permanent Secretaries, Bunmi Alade, said the president of Dorian Home should be commended for erecting the building at this crucial time in Nigeria.

“Despite everything that is going on in the country, Dr Bayode donated a police post. This is highly commendable,” he said.

