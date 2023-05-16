The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ngige condemns bill seeking to restrict Nigerian doctors from moving abroad

Ima Elijah

Ngige argued that the bill runs contrary to extant labor laws.

Chris Ngige.
Chris Ngige.

Recommended articles

The bill, which is still before the National Assembly, has been met with resistance from the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which threatened to embark on a five-day warning strike if the bill is passed.

The bill seeks to mandate Nigerian-trained medical or dental practitioners to practice in Nigeria for a minimum of five years before being granted a full license by the council.

Ngige has said that the bill runs contrary to extant labor laws. He further emphasised that nobody can say they will not get a practicing license until after five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody can say they (doctors) will not get a practising licence till after five years. It will run counter to the laws of the land that have established the progression in the practice of medicine.

“I am a medical doctor. When you graduate from medical school, you go on a one year apprenticeship called 'housemanship' or internship as the case maybe. After your internship, you are now given a full licence because prior to that, what you have is a provisional licence of registration with the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

“So, after that intensive training, you were signed off by consultants and you became a fully qualified medical doctor to attend to human beings and to work without any supervision again. Supervision then is voluntary.

“Resident Doctors are those who have that full licence and they want to acquire post-graduate speciality and speciality is known like surgeons, gynecologists, obstetricians, pediatricians, internal medicine of family medicine. So, they are doctors in training.

“The bill in National Assembly cannot stop anybody from getting a full licence. That bill is a private member’s bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That bill was moved by a lawmaker from Lagos. So, members of his constituency can tell him this is worrying us. Can’t we check these doctors this way by you going to speak rather than put up a document?

“That document, as far as I am concerned, is not workable. I don’t support it and I will never support it. Like I said before, it is like killing a fly with a sledge hammer."

"They should think of other ways if they are trying to check brain drain, there should be other ways.

“If a doctor has read on scholarship, you bond him, if a doctor has read on bursary, you can bond him. If a doctor is trained like we are doing now on little or nothing which is like a scholarship again because ₦50,000 a session per medical student is nothing when their counterparts overseas pay seventy thousand pounds for a session.

“So, I don’t support that bill but can bond them if you want.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the issue of the planned warning strike by NARD, Ngige said it is not necessary since the government is already engaged with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), their umbrella body.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Keyamo calls for criminalisation of fake news spreading on socal media

Keyamo calls for criminalisation of fake news spreading on socal media

Saraki warns outgoing governors to give their successors freedom to work

Saraki warns outgoing governors to give their successors freedom to work

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti

100 Zamfara police officers train to control crowds without violence

100 Zamfara police officers train to control crowds without violence

More countries executed death sentences in 2022, highest in 5 years

More countries executed death sentences in 2022, highest in 5 years

Timi Frank applauds US visa ban on democracy underminers in 2023 elections

Timi Frank applauds US visa ban on democracy underminers in 2023 elections

Rainfall affects 228 Lagos buildings, 336 families in May

Rainfall affects 228 Lagos buildings, 336 families in May

Ngige condemns bill seeking to restrict Nigerian doctors from moving abroad

Ngige condemns bill seeking to restrict Nigerian doctors from moving abroad

Dana Air supports Hilda Baci with free tickets for 1 year

Dana Air supports Hilda Baci with free tickets for 1 year

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guiness World Record for cooking. [File]

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth