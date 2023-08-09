NG-CARES disburses ₦77.7m to 518 small scale traders in Zamfara

Nakwada stated this in Gusau on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at a cluster training for the second cycle of beneficiaries under the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) in the state.

He said that part of the reason for the training was to equip the participants with the requisite knowledge of financial literacy, saving techniques and cooperatives.

”The training is also about skills acquisition, entrepreneurship development, micro enterprise and management,” he said.

The general manager said that each of the 518 beneficiaries got a one-off grant of ₦150,000 from the fund.

”We are encouraging small scale traders in the state to do their businesses in a manner that will be productive.

”We see it as part of our responsibilities to train them, we want to see them utilising the grants effectively,” Nakwada said.

He urged the beneficiaries to take the training seriously and utilise the lessons learnt to improve their businesses. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NG-CARES programme is a $750-million state-driven initiative supported by the World Bank.