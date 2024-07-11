ADVERTISEMENT
Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the step would strengthen the integrity of the process by enhancing the transparency of leadership selection mechanisms at the grassroots level.

Hon. Afam Ogene
Hon. Afam Ogene

Ogene, who represents Ogbaru Federal Constituency, while reacting to the judgment, said that the judgment was a significant milestone in the quest for true democracy and decentralisation of powers in the country.

The lawmaker noted in a statement he released to newsmen in Awka, on Thursday, that the decision would empower grassroots development and bolster the integrity of local governance, marking a substantial step forward for Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He noted that the Supreme Court delivered the landmark judgment in which Justice Emmanuel Agim, ruled that all funds due to the 774 local government areas (LGAs) in Nigeria must be paid directly into the accounts of democratically elected LGs rather than to the state governments.

The apex court further held that it is unconstitutional for state governments to retain and utilise allocations meant for the LGAs on their behalf, without transferring them to the LGAs, as stipulated in Section 162(3) of the Constitution.

He continued, “Today’s Supreme Court pronouncement will have a profound and far-reaching impact on our democracy, stabilising and revitalising it for the future."

Ogene said that the landmark decision will redefine the essence and practice of democratic governance in our nation, bringing development and governance closer to the grassroots, the very foundation of democracy.

“It will also empower the third tier of government, as intended by the constitution, granting local government administrations greater autonomy and independence from the whims of state governors.

“No longer will local governments be subjected to the puppeteering of self-appointed administrators, allowing the voices, development, and interests of the grassroots population to finally be heard and addressed.”

According to him, the next crucial step in this democratic journey is to empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to oversee the organisation of local government elections.

He said that the step would strengthen the integrity of the process by enhancing the transparency of leadership selection mechanisms at the grassroots level.

“I am confident and optimistic that the current constitutional review will achieve this vital democratic reform for the betterment of our nation and its people.

“I urge governors of states without democratically elected LGA administrators to embrace this sustainable democratic development."

He advised the governors to take the necessary steps to organise free and fair local government elections, as mandated by the constitution and reinforced by the recent Supreme Court decision.

