Newly appointed Chief of Air Staff vows to end insecurity in Nigeria

Speaking at his inauguration ceremony held in Abuja on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Abubakar acknowledged the high expectations of Nigerians regarding the country's security situation. He assured the public that the Nigerian Air Force, under his leadership, would collaborate closely with other security agencies to eliminate criminal elements within the nation.

"The timing of my appointment aligns with the urgent need for accelerated peace and security. I take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to intensify the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other challenges," stated Abubakar.

He emphasised the critical role played by cooperation and synergy among security agencies in achieving successes across various operational fronts. Abubakar assured that he and his colleagues would maintain this collaborative approach, in line with the directives issued by the President during the first National Security Council meeting.

Abubakar outlined his plans to introduce additional measures to strengthen operations in different theatres. He stressed the importance of adopting innovative strategies to effectively address challenges and ensure the security of Nigeria.