ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Newly appointed Chief of Air Staff vows to end insecurity in Nigeria

Ima Elijah

He assured the public that the Nigerian Air Force, under his leadership, will eliminate terrorism elements within the nation.

Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, the 22nd Chief of Air Staff (L) [Channels TV]
Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, the 22nd Chief of Air Staff (L) [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Speaking at his inauguration ceremony held in Abuja on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Abubakar acknowledged the high expectations of Nigerians regarding the country's security situation. He assured the public that the Nigerian Air Force, under his leadership, would collaborate closely with other security agencies to eliminate criminal elements within the nation.

"The timing of my appointment aligns with the urgent need for accelerated peace and security. I take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to intensify the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other challenges," stated Abubakar.

He emphasised the critical role played by cooperation and synergy among security agencies in achieving successes across various operational fronts. Abubakar assured that he and his colleagues would maintain this collaborative approach, in line with the directives issued by the President during the first National Security Council meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abubakar outlined his plans to introduce additional measures to strengthen operations in different theatres. He stressed the importance of adopting innovative strategies to effectively address challenges and ensure the security of Nigeria.

"Our resolve to overcome threats to our nation's peace and security remains unwavering. We will continue to exhibit exemplary commitment in our endeavors," declared the newly-appointed air chief.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Newly appointed Chief of Air Staff vows to end insecurity in Nigeria

Newly appointed Chief of Air Staff vows to end insecurity in Nigeria

Founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, laid to rest in Edo

Founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, laid to rest in Edo

Africa is committed to climate change, sustainable development – Tinubu

Africa is committed to climate change, sustainable development – Tinubu

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Shettima promises eradication of polio by December to Bill Gates, Dangote

Shettima promises eradication of polio by December to Bill Gates, Dangote

'I drank garri on tough days' - How Aminat became LASU's best ever graduate

'I drank garri on tough days' - How Aminat became LASU's best ever graduate

CSOs slam calls for dismissal of INEC chairman

CSOs slam calls for dismissal of INEC chairman

Tinubu’s aide pledges programmes capable of improving health sector

Tinubu’s aide pledges programmes capable of improving health sector

Soludo, Sanwo-Olu advocate redirecting revenue to tackle infrastructure deficit

Soludo, Sanwo-Olu advocate redirecting revenue to tackle infrastructure deficit

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security