New minimum wage agreement with FG to start March 2024 – NLC President Ajaero

In a press briefing held in Abuja on Thursday, January 04, 2023, Comrade Ajaero revealed that the government had formally requested the NLC to nominate representatives for the newly established minimum wage committee.

"The Federal Government, through a letter, has requested organised labour to provide our names for the new minimum wage committee. The list was submitted last year, and once the committee is constituted, we will engage in negotiations with the government to reach a consensus," Ajaero disclosed.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, he stated, "The current minimum wage is set to expire in March this year. Therefore, we are optimistic that negotiations for a new minimum wage will be concluded before the expiration date."

Ajaero also addressed the partial payment of wages to Nigerian workers by the Federal Government, stating that only one month's worth of wages had been disbursed thus far. He urged for the prompt release of the remaining payments.