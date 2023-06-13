ADVERTISEMENT
New House of Reps speaker Abbas vows to work for Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abbas promised to run an open-door policy for all members and all Nigerians.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

Abbas made the pledge in his acceptance speech after his emergence as speaker on Tuesday in Abuja.

"Under my watch, the 10th house shall sustain and even surpass the gains of the ninth house. That is my prayer.

"We shall carry out the task before us jointly. We shall introduce reforms and innovations for the benefit of Nigerians.

"In a few weeks, we shall be reeling out the legislative agenda that will shape the 10th House of Representatives.

"We shall work closely and inter-dependently with the executive and judiciary to give Nigerians the good governance they deserve," he said.

According to him, we stand at a crucial juncture in our nation's history, where challenges abound but so do opportunities.

He said the House would champion legislations that would uplift the lives of fellow citizens, promote social justice, and drive sustainable development.

The speaker said the House would focus on strengthening security apparatus and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to combat insurgency, terrorism, and all forms of criminalities.

Abbas said the House would aim to help create a safe and secure environment that would foster economic growth and social stability.

"Through legislations, the 10th house will promote entrepreneurship and support small and medium-scale enterprises.

"We shall diversify our economy and provide sustainable employment opportunities for our youth.

"We are aware of the challenges in our education, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors amongst other.

"We will work in harmony with the executive arm, while upholding principles of checks and balances.

"Our collaboration will be anchored on the principles of transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law," he said.

Abbas said the victory at the polls was not just for him but for all the members and all Nigerians.

According to him, it is about honouring the trust that has been placed on us and working tirelessly to deliver on our promises of good governance and effective representation.

Abbas said the mandate bestowed on him as speaker would not be taken for granted, assuring members that he would be just and fair to everyone irrespective of political party and perceived differences.

He promised to run an open-door policy for all members and all Nigerians irrespective of political party or creed.

He congratulated his predecessor, Femi Gbajabiamila, and prayed for his success in his new office as Chief of Staff to the President.

