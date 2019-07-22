Maj.-Gen. Olu Irefin on Monday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

At a ceremony held at the Division’s Headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, Irefin’s predecessor, Maj.-Gen. Musa Yusuf, handed over the division’s flag to the new GOC after signing the handing and taking over notes.

NAN reports that the highlight of the occasion was the inspection of quarter guard where the old flag was lowered and the new one hoisted.

In his remarks, the outgoing GOC thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for the opportunity given to him to serve in the division.

“I will not let the authority down. Please give the incoming GOC the same support you have given me.

“It was good working with the commanders, staff and officers of the division,” he said.

Earlier, the new GOC said he would do everything in his powers to improve on what his predecessor had done.

“I will live up to the expectations required of me and I will continue with the good work my predecessor has done.

“I look forward to working with everyone and I wish to enjoy the same cooperation you accorded my predecessor,” he said.

Until his posting to 81 Division, Irefin was at the Defence Headquarters.

The outgoing GOC is now the Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters.