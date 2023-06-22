ADVERTISEMENT
New COAS's wife assumes office as 23rd NAOWA President

News Agency Of Nigeria

In her remarks, Lagbaja commended her predecessor for the positive impact of her leadership on the well-being of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

23rd President of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Maria Lagbaja takes over from Mrs Salamatu Yahaya in Abuja on Thursday (22/6/23).
Mrs Lagbaja took over from Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, the wife of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

While handing over the mantle of leadership to the new president, Yahaya advised Lagbaja to be firm, focused and ensure that the association’s vision was sustained.

She urged her to see leadership as a place to learn and take responsibilities, adding that there were high expectations from the public.assumes office as 23rd NAOWA President

Yahaya called on members to extend the same support she enjoyed from them to enable her succeed in achieving NAOWA objectives.

According to her, people fail in leadership because they tend to think that leadership is about show.

“Yes, there is the glamour parts of leadership but the most important part of leadership is in ability to impact the lives of others,” she said.

She also thanked the former president for her novel, attentive, charitable, and charismatic role in mentoring the women to be better wives to their husbands.

“I vividly remember how I used to listen when you advise me on several occasions.

“You are no doubt a role model to us all. You have indeed left a big shoe which I will depend on the grace of God to wear.

“I will try my best to do best in sustaining and improving the standard I met.

“For our dear members, I appeal to you to please give me the maximum support you give my predecessor for the development of our great organisation.

“As a team, we shall continue to achieve greater heights, God’s willing,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

