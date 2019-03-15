The Lagos State government has revealed that a total of 20 people died in the three-storey building that tragically collapsed on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

The building, located at Massey Street, Opposite Oja, Ita-Faaji, collapsed around 10am on Wednesday, trapping almost 100 people, many of them children as it housed Ohen Private Nursery and Primary School.

While speaking on Friday, March 15, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, disclosed that 20 victims have been confirmed dead, with 45 others known to have survived the tragic incident.

He also said that the corpses have already been released to the affected families with 16 of the deceased victims identified as children who attended the school.

"Out of the 45 survivors known to the government as at this morning, 14, including 10 children and four adults, are still receiving medical attention at Lagos Island General Hospital.

"More survivors will still be discharged to their families before the close of work today," he said.

Rescue efforts on the collapsed building has ended after the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) assured the public on Thursday that there is no casualty left under the debris.