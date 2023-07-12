ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NEMA receives 146 stranded Nigerians from Niger republic

News Agency Of Nigeria

NEMA Co co-ordinator stated that the programme was meant for distressed persons who left the country in search of greener pastures in various European countries, but could not afford to return.

146 stranded Nigerians from Niger republic
146 stranded Nigerians from Niger republic

Recommended articles

Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, NEMA Co-coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, stated this while receiving the returnees at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived at the airport at about 10:35 a.m on board B737-400 SKY MALI Airline plane with registration number UR-CQX.

Abdullahi said the returnees were brought back through a voluntary repatriation programme, under the care of International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the programme was meant for distressed persons who left the country in search of greener pastures in various European countries, but could not afford to return.

The returnees comprised 56 male adults, 39 female adults and 51 children ( 35 female and 16 male) from different states of Nigeria, particularly Katsina, Kano, Adamawa, Lagos, Imo, Enugu, Edo, among others.

“The returnees would undergo training for three-days on how to achieve self-sustainability and would be provided with seed capital to enable them to become self-reliant,” he said.

Abdullahi advised Nigerian youths to avoid embarking on a dangerous journey abroad in search for greener pastures that may be available at home.

There is no country better than Nigeria as there are ample opportunities for all of us to thrive and live happily.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they must travel abroad, they should do so legally and through the right channels to avoid falling prey to human traffickers and other forms of exploitation,” he said.

Recounting his ordeal, a returnee, Mr Emeka Njoku from Imo, said he travelled to Tunisia four months ago to seek greener pastures.

“I have been a graduate for the past eight years. I have been looking for a job; no job and I don’t have the capital to start a business, and I have a family to cater for.

“On reaching Tunisia, I really suffered. I will never advise anyone to think of travelling out of the country to seek greener pastures this way.

“Nigeria is a sweet country because you have freedom to move about,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njoku called on the government at all levels to empower youths by providing job opportunities across the country. The returnee expressed gratitude to IOM and the Federal Government for their safe return.

NAN reports that representatives of the Nigeria Red Cross, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, Police among others, were also on ground to receive the returnees.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun state government under cyberattack

Ogun state government under cyberattack

NEMA receives 146 stranded Nigerians from Niger republic

NEMA receives 146 stranded Nigerians from Niger republic

Fubara launches free transport scheme to mitigate fuel subsidy removal impact

Fubara launches free transport scheme to mitigate fuel subsidy removal impact

Zulum re-appoints Marte as Chief of Staff , appoints ex-Minister, Tijani as SSG

Zulum re-appoints Marte as Chief of Staff , appoints ex-Minister, Tijani as SSG

US Court sentences Woodberry to over 8 years in prison

US Court sentences Woodberry to over 8 years in prison

Court dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo, Kogi APC governorship candidate

Court dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo, Kogi APC governorship candidate

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

'FG committed to availability of funds, policies for energy transition' - Aduda

'FG committed to availability of funds, policies for energy transition' - Aduda

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies