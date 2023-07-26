ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NEMA calls for proactive communities’ involvement in flood mitigation in South-East

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the Zonal coordinator, there is a need for community members to work with the Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and state government taskforce on flood mitigation, to put proactive response work-plan.

Mrs Ngozi Echeazu, Zonal Coordinator of NEMA South-East
Mrs Ngozi Echeazu, Zonal Coordinator of NEMA South-East

Recommended articles

The Zonal Coordinator of NEMA South-East, Mrs Ngozi Echeazu, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 on proactive steps taken by the agency before now.

NAN recalls that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) have released the 2023 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) and Annual Flood Outlook (AFO).

ADVERTISEMENT

The agencies had given breakdown of high flood risk and moderate flood risk local government areas in the country as well as handed down warning of a possible high-level of flooding in the country.

Echeazu said that one of the major trusts of the Agency’s proactive measures was to work with communities in council areas to ensure that they keyed into the proactive measures already outlined in NEMA’s sensitisations.

According to her, there is a need for community members to work with the Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and state government taskforce on flood mitigation, to put proactive response work-plan.

She said, “It is imperative at this age and stage of our proactive approach to flood and other disaster management to strengthen community-based actions against flooding and other disasters.

“NEMA, through a series of meetings and sensitisation, which serves as proactive measures, has continued to build community education, capacity and resilience on flood mitigation efforts this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These efforts included timely (proactive) opening of blocked waterways, removing structures/buildings on flood plains, expanding narrow waterways and organising periodic meetings at the community-level to discuss emergency plans and share responsibility among themselves.

The coordinator said that before now, the agency had engaged in identification and update of information on communities prone to flood disaster in the zone.

She said that earlier this year, the agency had written to the state governments, informing them of the 2023 Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook by NiMET and NIHSA.

Echeazu said that since May, NEMA had engaged residents of the zone through mass media interviews and programmes on the importance of proactive approach and disaster risk reduction measures on flood incidents.

“These measures include building community capacity/resilience, opening blocked waterways, removing structures/buildings on flood plains, expanding narrow waterways, organising stakeholders meetings and early harvesting of crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The agency has equally produced TV jingles which have been on air for some months and have produced/disseminated the climate-related disaster preparedness and mitigation strategies of 2023 via mass media,” the coordinator said.

She revealed that council areas with communities that are at high risk of flood disaster such as Ogbaru, Anambra West, Anambra East and Ayamelum among others in Anambra, had temporal camps (i.e. IDP camps) where the affected were kept until the flooding subsided.

“Once camps are activated due to flood, the local government authority (LEMC) state (SEMA), Federal Government (NEMA) and other relevant stakeholders step in to assist the displaced persons with provision of relief and non-relief materials, free medication, security, clean water, sanitation and hygiene.

“The emergency/exigency plan for the camps also involves evacuation plans for persons/communities adversely affected as well as coordination and management of activities in the camps.

“NEMA carries out this emergency plan with other relevant stakeholders which is aimed at timely/seamless intervention in the event of an emergency/disaster occurrence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Resources, logistics, teamwork and expertise are usually pulled together from the relevant stakeholders to ensure effective and efficient management of flood incidents and reduce its impact on the people,” she said.

Echeazu added that as part of NEMA’s preparedness, the agency had commenced stockpiling of relief materials (food and non-food materials) in NEMA warehouses to ensure timely intervention whenever and wherever the need arose.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Despite court order, NLC threatens nationwide strike over fuel subsidy

Despite court order, NLC threatens nationwide strike over fuel subsidy

FG fishes out 1,618 civil servants with fake employment letters

FG fishes out 1,618 civil servants with fake employment letters

NEMA calls for proactive communities’ involvement in flood mitigation in South-East

NEMA calls for proactive communities’ involvement in flood mitigation in South-East

'Parents, educate your kids about their bodies as many people are recruited in LGBT' - Cleric

'Parents, educate your kids about their bodies as many people are recruited in LGBT' - Cleric

Inspector-General of Police unveils smart policing initiative for quick response to emergencies

Inspector-General of Police unveils smart policing initiative for quick response to emergencies

'FCTA to remove trees destroying public infrastructure in Abuja' – Official

'FCTA to remove trees destroying public infrastructure in Abuja' – Official

FCC commissioner rebuffs Chairman’s letter for non-appearance before Reps probe panel

FCC commissioner rebuffs Chairman’s letter for non-appearance before Reps probe panel

Ayade, APC tenders 749 exhibits, seek to upturn election of Jarigbe of PDP

Ayade, APC tenders 749 exhibits, seek to upturn election of Jarigbe of PDP

Shettima mourns emir of Koko, condoles family of NPA boss

Shettima mourns emir of Koko, condoles family of NPA boss

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Pic From Left, An In-law of the deceased, Mr Femi Awokoya, also an In-law, Mr Babatunde Fashola, his Wife and Daughter of the deceased, Abimbola, Wife of Lagos Governor, Mrs, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat at the wake Keep and night of tribute of Madam Edith Dibofu, in Lagos, [Wednesday (19/07/2023),Wasiu Zubair/NAN]

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues