NELFUND to publish institutions' student data for verification on June 24

The fund made this known in a statement by its Head of media and Public Relations, Nasir Ayitogo, in Abuja on Thursday.

The fund said the list of both Federal and State owned institutions would be published on the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS) to ensure transparency and to encourage due access and participation in the scheme.

It added that the list is for undergraduate applicants and tertiary institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is commendable that many federal institutions have already completed the exercise having been the first wave.

“The process of uploading the data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS) is currently ongoing for the state-owned institutions.

“In order for applicants to be able to access the fund, the individual’s details must feature in institution’s submitted data set sent to the NELFUND SVS, where automatic applicant verification can then occur seamlessly,” the fund said.

The fund added that failure to have this verification would invalidate the application process and disadvantage applicants. It said it was therefore critical that the information provided by the tertiary institutions was not only complete but also accurate.

“The correlation or matching of JAMB numbers, Matriculation numbers and Admission numbers as well as applicants' full names and dates of birth, will support the evaluation process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Applicants are urged to enter their data into the portal accurately when applying, and to ensure that their email addresses are entered without error,” it added.