ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NELFUND to publish institutions' student data for verification on June 24

News Agency Of Nigeria

The fund added that failure to have verification would invalidate the application process and disadvantage applicants.

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). [Facebook]
Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The fund made this known in a statement by its Head of media and Public Relations, Nasir Ayitogo, in Abuja on Thursday.

The fund said the list of both Federal and State owned institutions would be published on the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS) to ensure transparency and to encourage due access and participation in the scheme.

It added that the list is for undergraduate applicants and tertiary institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is commendable that many federal institutions have already completed the exercise having been the first wave.

“The process of uploading the data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS) is currently ongoing for the state-owned institutions.

“In order for applicants to be able to access the fund, the individual’s details must feature in institution’s submitted data set sent to the NELFUND SVS, where automatic applicant verification can then occur seamlessly,” the fund said.

The fund added that failure to have this verification would invalidate the application process and disadvantage applicants. It said it was therefore critical that the information provided by the tertiary institutions was not only complete but also accurate.

“The correlation or matching of JAMB numbers, Matriculation numbers and Admission numbers as well as applicants' full names and dates of birth, will support the evaluation process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Applicants are urged to enter their data into the portal accurately when applying, and to ensure that their email addresses are entered without error,” it added.

The fund expressed delight in the cooperation it had received from the tertiary institutions, at both state and federal levels across the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NELFUND to publish institutions' student data for verification on June 24

NELFUND to publish institutions' student data for verification on June 24

FG sues 36 State Governors over LG funds, Supreme Court delays judgment

FG sues 36 State Governors over LG funds, Supreme Court delays judgment

I’ve not received salary since I became Anambra Gov  —  Soludo

I’ve not received salary since I became Anambra Gov  —  Soludo

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Governors, lawmakers, others should earn minimum wage - Soludo

Governors, lawmakers, others should earn minimum wage - Soludo

Yahaya Bello's arraignment moved to June 27 amid lawyer's courtroom disagreement

Yahaya Bello's arraignment moved to June 27 amid lawyer's courtroom disagreement

VIDEO: 'I use my personal car, receive half salary' - Gov Uba Sani

VIDEO: 'I use my personal car, receive half salary' - Gov Uba Sani

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

Speaker Abass commended over Police Act Amendment Bill

Speaker Abass commended over Police Act Amendment Bill

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Image illustration of a internet fraudster

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State

The CBN frowns at spraying of naira notes.

Spraying naira doesn't negatively affect economy - Lawyer urges CBN to amend Act