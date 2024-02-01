ADVERTISEMENT
Ned Nwoko reveals criteria for Nigerians to bear firearms

Ima Elijah

Nwoko highlighted key conditions for firearm ownership.

Prince-ned-nwoko [PM News Nigeria]
Prince-ned-nwoko [PM News Nigeria]

The bill, currently awaiting its first reading in the Senate, outlines stringent criteria for Nigerians seeking to bear arms for self-defense.

During an appearance on Arise TV's Morning Show, Nwoko highlighted key conditions for firearm ownership, including references from two medical doctors certifying mental fitness.

Additionally, the bill requires endorsement from the local government chairman for community validation, certification from a traditional leader, and confirmation by the Divisional Police Officer to verify the individual's criminal record.

Explaining the rationale behind the bill, Nwoko explained the dire need for enhanced personal protection, stating, "We have come to a point in this country where we must make an honest admission to ourselves, which is that the security agents cannot really protect lives and properties as enshrined in the constitution."

Proposing a structured approach, Nwoko detailed that each local government area must establish a gun shooting school, run by former military officers, where individuals can undergo training on firearm usage.

After completing the training, aspiring gun owners must obtain certifications from community leaders, medical professionals, and law enforcement authorities.

Nwoko justified the urgency of the bill by citing the prevalent lawlessness and the inadequacies of security forces in safeguarding citizens.

He lamented the lack of support for the common man, stating, "The police as a force is ill-equipped, ill-funded, and not capable of discharging those onerous duties."

This move echoes similar sentiments expressed by other Nigerian leaders in the past, such as the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, and former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

These leaders have advocated for allowing responsible Nigerians to bear arms as a means of self-defense against terrorists and criminals.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

