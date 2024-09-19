NECO Registrar, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced this while briefing journalists at the exam body’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

According to Wushishi, out of 1,367,736 candidates who sat for the exam, 828,284, representing 60.55% have five credits and above including English and Mathematics.

The NECO boss said, “The number of candidates that sat for the exam is 1,367,736, comprising 702,112 males and 665,624 females.

“The number of candidates with five credits and above, including English and Mathematics, is 828,284, representing 60.55%.

“The number of candidates with five credits and above, irrespective of English and Mathematics, is 1,147,597, representing 83.90%.”

Compared to the 2023 edition of the examination, Wushishi said NECO recorded a significant reduction in exam malpractice this year, adding that 40 schools were involved in mass cheating.

“The number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2024 is 8,437, compared to 12,030 in 2023, indicating a reduction of 30.1%.

“During the conduct of the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination, 40 schools were found to have engaged in whole-school (mass) cheating in 17 states. They will be invited to the Council for discussion, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied. One school in Ekiti has been recommended for de-recognition for mass cheating in two core subjects and one Science subject.

“Similarly, 21 supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding and abetting, abscondment, extortion, drunkenness, and negligence in 12 states,” he said.