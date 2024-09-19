ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NECO releases 2024 SSCE results  -  40 schools involved in mass cheating

Bayo Wahab

Out of 1,367,736 candidates who sat for the exam, 828,284, representing 60.55% have five credits and above including English and Mathematics.

Students writing the National Examinations Council exam.
Students writing the National Examinations Council exam.

Recommended articles

NECO Registrar, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced this while briefing journalists at the exam body’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

According to Wushishi, out of 1,367,736 candidates who sat for the exam, 828,284, representing 60.55% have five credits and above including English and Mathematics.

The NECO boss said, “The number of candidates that sat for the exam is 1,367,736, comprising 702,112 males and 665,624 females.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The number of candidates with five credits and above, including English and Mathematics, is 828,284, representing 60.55%.

“The number of candidates with five credits and above, irrespective of English and Mathematics, is 1,147,597, representing 83.90%.”

Compared to the 2023 edition of the examination, Wushishi said NECO recorded a significant reduction in exam malpractice this year, adding that 40 schools were involved in mass cheating.

“The number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2024 is 8,437, compared to 12,030 in 2023, indicating a reduction of 30.1%.

“During the conduct of the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination, 40 schools were found to have engaged in whole-school (mass) cheating in 17 states. They will be invited to the Council for discussion, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied. One school in Ekiti has been recommended for de-recognition for mass cheating in two core subjects and one Science subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Similarly, 21 supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding and abetting, abscondment, extortion, drunkenness, and negligence in 12 states,” he said.

Wushishi asked candidates who sat for the examination to visit the NECO website to access their results.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagosians throw stones at Customs officers after seizure of rice bags

Lagosians throw stones at Customs officers after seizure of rice bags

NECO releases 2024 SSCE results  -  40 schools involved in mass cheating

NECO releases 2024 SSCE results  -  40 schools involved in mass cheating

Ganduje responds to alleged link plot to dethrone Emir Sanusi

Ganduje responds to alleged link plot to dethrone Emir Sanusi

Lagos govt orders demolition of police barracks - here's why

Lagos govt orders demolition of police barracks - here's why

FG tells Nigerians to relocate from floodplains as Cameroon releases dam water

FG tells Nigerians to relocate from floodplains as Cameroon releases dam water

Yusuf to build homes for flood victims, distribute chairs, desks to 220,000 students

Yusuf to build homes for flood victims, distribute chairs, desks to 220,000 students

PDP BoT hold talks with National Assembly caucus as party crisis deepens

PDP BoT hold talks with National Assembly caucus as party crisis deepens

'Not Dangote' - OPEC reveals real reason behind high fuel prices in Nigeria

'Not Dangote' - OPEC reveals real reason behind high fuel prices in Nigeria

Nigerians face setback as Canada plans to slash student and work permits

Nigerians face setback as Canada plans to slash student and work permits

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nasarawa State House of Assembly. [Leadership]

Nasarawa Speaker pushes for assembly complex renovation amid hunger crisis

Kogi Police arrest 9 in communal crisis after assassination of traditional ruler

Kogi Police arrest 9 in communal crisis after assassination of traditional ruler

What Nigerians stopped buying since Tinubu became President [Thenation]

His 42-year reign was remarkable - Tinubu mourns Osun monarch

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo. [Getty Images]

My agricultural programme would’ve further enhanced food sufficiency – Obasanjo