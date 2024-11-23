NECO adds Niger Republic, Guinea to list of foreign schools accredited for SSCE, BECE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has accredited additional foreign schools to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This is contained in a statement by NECO’s Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, on Saturday in Abuja.

Sani said the development was aimed at broadening the Council’s horizon and expanding its global presence.

According to him, the newly accredited schools are located in Niger Republic and Equatorial Guinea.