BREAKING: Over 61% excel as NECO releases 2023 results

The announcement was made by Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, who highlighted the commendable performance of the students nationwide.

1,196,985 candidates, including 616,398 males and 580,587 females, participated in the examinations. Additionally, 1,543 candidates with special needs also took part in the examination.

Of these candidates, 737,308, representing 61.60%, managed to secure five credits and above. Furthermore, 1,013,611 candidates, equivalent to 84.68%, achieved five credits irrespective of English and Mathematics.

93 schools accused of mass cheating

However, amid the celebrations, a cloud of controversy looms large. NECO has accused 93 schools of engaging in whole-school (mass) cheating, tarnishing the integrity of the examination process.

Professor Wushishi asserted that stringent actions would be taken against the erring schools. These institutions will be summoned to the council for thorough discussions, following which appropriate sanctions will be meted out.