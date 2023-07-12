ADVERTISEMENT
NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into Unity colleges

NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into unity colleges
NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into unity colleges

Adejo commends NECO for ensuring a hitch-free examination saying that this indicated that the examination body was improving in the delivery of its examinations.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo, while briefing newsmen after receiving the results from the Registrar of the National Examinations Council, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, said a total of 72,865 pupils registered for the exams.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCEE is for admission into Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) of Federal Unity Colleges and this year’s edition was written on June 3, in Nigeria, as well as Benin Republic and Togo.

Adejo also said the examination recorded an increase in the number of female students.

A total of 72,865 pupils registered compared to 71,738 for 2022 with Lagos State having the highest number with 18,644 and Taraba with the lowest of 102.

“With 38,801 female registrants against 34,064 males, we are making progress with bridging the gender parity. 69,829 pupils sat for the examination.

“Also 3,036 pupils were absent; 76 pupils had the highest score of 203 and the lowest score was one mark, and this was scored by six pupils,” he said.

Adejo commended NECO for ensuring a hitch-free examination saying that this indicated that the examination body was improving in the delivery of its examinations. He assured the commitment of the Ministry of Education to ensure that all admissions processes were concluded timely.

As you are all aware, our Federal Unity Colleges have become the first port of call for most parents in the country.

”Although we are currently facing challenges of infrastructural development, feeding and teacher quality, I want to assure you that the federal government is doing its best to ensure better conditions for effective teaching and learning in our schools,” he further stated.

