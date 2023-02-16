ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: NECO releases 2022 SSCE external result

Ima Elijah

...The big reveal of the result took a whopping 57 days!

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has unveiled the results of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) held in November/December 2022.

The Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, in a setting in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, declared that a total of 59,124 candidates participated in the examination, comprising 31,316 males, which translates to 52.96%, and 27,808 females, representing 47.03% of the examinees.

Results overview for English and Maths: Additionally, Wushishi provided the statistics for the English Language and Mathematics subjects. Out of the 58,012 candidates who took the English Language exam, an impressive 76.13% - which is 44,162 candidates - achieved credit grades and higher. Meanwhile, out of the 57,700 candidates who took the Mathematics exam, 74.69% - which is 43,096 candidates - achieved credit grades and higher.

Furthermore, Wushishi revealed that a total of 33,914 candidates - representing 57.36% - attained five credit grades or higher, including English Language and Mathematics. Moreover, an impressive 46,825 candidates - which equates to 79.20% - achieved five credit grades or higher, regardless of whether or not English Language and Mathematics were among them.

On examination malpractice: However, the Registrar raised concerns about examination malpractice, with 11,419 candidates being implicated in various forms of malpractice - a sharp rise from the 4,454 cases reported in 2021.

He attributed this increase to the upgraded monitoring techniques employed by NECO officials, resulting in the blacklisting of four supervisors, with one from Rivers and Plateau States each and two from Ogun State for collusion and subpar supervision.

What you should know: The epic exam marathon took place over a grueling 30 days, from 21st November to 21st December 2022. And the big reveal of the result took a whopping 57 days!

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

