NECO Head, Information and Public Relations, Mr Azeez Sani said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Sani said that the dismissed staff were uncovered by Staff Certificate Verification Committee constituted by the Management.

“The Staff Certificate Verification Committee constituted by the Management carried out its assignment diligently by inviting some staff with questionable credentials to appear before it,” he said.

He said that during the exercise, the affected staff attested that their certificates were forged.

“The committee also contacted the schools and institutions which the affected staff claimed to have attended and the schools and institutions denied having certificated them.

“At its 52nd regular meeting, the Governing Board of the Council vetted the report of the Certificate Verification Committee and approved the dismissal of the affected staff,” he said.

Sani added that the Governing Board had at its 17th Extra Ordinary meeting in November 2019, also approved the dismissal of 70 staff for certificate forgery.

He said that the ongoing certificate verification was aimed at sanitising the system.