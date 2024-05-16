ADVERTISEMENT
NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

News Agency Of Nigeria

The council added that late registration will attract late registration fees which will begin from Tuesday, June 4 to Monday, June 10.

NECO registration [Premium Times Nigeria]

The Council said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, by its Acting Director, Directorate of Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani.

Sani said the registration which started on Monday, December 18, 2023, would close on Monday, June 3, 2024. He, however, said that late registration which attracted late registration fees would take place from Tuesday, June 4 to Monday, June 10.

He enjoined candidates, school principals, commandants, state ministries of education and other stakeholders to disregard social media posts purporting that the registration period had been extended to Monday, June 20.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2024 SSCE Internal will commence on June 19 and end on July 26.

Candidates will be assessed in 76 subjects during the examination.

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

