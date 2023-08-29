ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA warns students doing hard drugs won't help them pass in school

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA says hard drugs don't promote performance of students in any examination.

The NDLEA says no human being is immune to drug abuse as drug addiction cuts across all aspects of life (image used for illustrative purpose)
The NDLEA says no human being is immune to drug abuse as drug addiction cuts across all aspects of life (image used for illustrative purpose) [Cannabaddie]

Mohammad Ibrahim, the NDLEA Commander, Kwara Command, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday at Unilorin.

He asserted that hard drugs don't promote performance of students in any examination.

Ibrahim stressed that the small perceived feelings from the drugs would later hurt such a student, adding that they must resist all forms of pressure that can lead them to drug abuse.

He explained, "Part of what the command is doing differently is to enhance the working ability of the patrol teams to control the state and also to put more officers on the road to intercept substances coming into the state."

According to him, the target of the unit is the general public, youths and adults, both male and female.

This, he said, was because no human being is immune to drug abuse as drug addiction cuts across all aspects of life.

Ibrahim further explained that all categories of drugs can be abused.

"NAFDAC is in charge of the licit drugs, while the focus of the NDLEA is on illicit drugs and psychoactive substances, which includes cannabis, cocaine and heroine. These are substances completely banned by the law," he said.

The NDLEA boss explained that some substances are not banned but are controlled because despite being for medication they are sometimes abused.

"The consequences of drug abuse can be categorised as social, physiological and physical.

"There is a part of the brain called the prefrontal cortex which is responsible for reasoning and making decisions.

"It is not fully developed until age 22 or 23 in an individual. So, when being laced with substances, it leads to distortion of perception, thinking and cognitive reasoning, which leads to risky decisions and affects academic performance," he cautioned.

