NDLEA wants to provide sustainable alternative livelihood for drug dealers

Marwa spoke at an NDLEA Special Purpose Committee meeting on the Alternative Development project in Nigeria, on Friday in Abuja.

He said stakeholders must team up to eradicate trafficking and protect the people from exploitation by drug cartels.

Marwa said providing sustainable alternative means of livelihood for illicit drug traffickers alternative would curtail illicit drug production and trade in the country.

“Now that they are fast losing ground in the illicit drug business as a result of heavy clamp down on them, they may go into other crimes.

“We, therefore, need to provide sustainable alternative means of engaging them so that we do not recycle illicit drug dealers in the world of crime,” he said.

Marwa identified crop substitution and education as vital tools that would be employed by the agency as part of the Alternative development programme.

“In our efforts to provide people-centered sustainable and legitimate alternatives to illicit drugs, we will set up structures to provide education to the people on the dangers that illicit drug cultivation and production pose to security and the environment.

“Also, as part of our crop substitution programme, we will develop strategies to attract investments into Alternative Development projects through public-private partnership, particularly in the agricultural sector,” he said.

The chairman, who was represented by his Special Adviser on National Drug Control Master Plan, Lanre Ipinmisho, illicit drug cultivation and production are threatening national and global security, and disrupt the natural ecosystem.

“This is with severe consequences evidenced in environmental degradation which has impacted negatively on climate and human health”, he said.

Marwa said that the agency has recorded significant achievements as evidenced by huge seizures of illicit drugs, destruction of cannabis plantations, dismantling clandestine laboratories, arrest and prosecution of high-profile suspects and confiscation of valuable assets,

He emphasised the need to provide sustainable alternative means of livelihood for illicit drug traffickers.

Marwa also spoke about the importance of community buy-in as a key element in tackling illicit drugs.

The chairman said this could be done by engaging people at the grassroots, youth and women groups, traditional and religious leaders and other influencers in the public and private sectors.

This, he said was for effective partnership support in order to achieve the desired success in the implementation of the alternative development.

In his remarks, the UNODC’s Consultant on Alternative and Sustainable Livelihoods, in Vienna, Austria, Dr Jorrit Kamminga, commended NDLEA for including Alternative Development in its agenda to fight illicit drug trafficking.

“I think Nigeria can effectively play a leading role in Africa when it comes to showing how alternative development and similar alternative livelihood initiatives can help to deal with illicit cannabis cultivation, as well as other drug challenges.

“In fact, you can play the role of spearheading by showing other African countries who, perhaps except for Morocco, have limited experience with alternative development.

“I think Nigeria could also play a leading role if it takes on board the importance of the environment and biodiversity from the start,” he said.

Kamminga attested to the timeliness of the NDLEA in pursuing Alternative Development as a line of action, which coincided with the 10th anniversary of the United Nations Guiding Principles on Alternative Development,

He said that inclusionary measures should be considered for the sustainability of the programme.

“Social cohesion, inclusivity and cooperative efforts going beyond traditional family units are crucial to building meaningful resilience against poverty, conflict and instability.

“An important success factor of alternative development in this regard has been the promotion of associativity.

“Producers’ associations or farmers’ organisations are critical not only to facilitating farmers’ shift to licit crops cultivation but also to protecting their long-term commercial interests against counter-productive incentives created by possible short-term but unsustainable profits,” he said.